NEW YORK—After completing its 41st Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in New York City, the NYU School of Professional Studies Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality has announced the first annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in Shanghai. The conference, which will be affiliated with the NYU Shanghai Campus and will take place at the Grand Hyatt Shanghai in Pudong, will begin with an evening welcome reception on April 20, 2020, and will continue on April 21 with keynote addresses, plenary panels, and breakout sessions that will feature some of the world’s top industry executives.

To date, Mark S. Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and David Kong, president and CEO of Best Western, have been confirmed as speakers. The third day (April 22), will include educational workshops focused on pressing issues and opportunities in the industry. The completion of these workshops will result in a certificate to acknowledge participation.

The Shanghai conference will be modeled on the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, which the Tisch Center hosts each year in New York City. It draws more than 2,500 attendees and features top industry thought leaders across multiple sectors, who convene to discuss industry trends and forecasts. Designed to extend the discussions that occur annually in New York and to address the opportunities and challenges of the hospitality industry in China and in the Asia Pacific region, the Shanghai conference is expected to attract attendees from around the world who are currently doing business in China and the surrounding region, as well as those who aspire to do so.

“This inaugural conference will support the dialogue between the U.S. and China in the continuously evolving fields of hospitality, travel, tourism, and beyond. It will cover a wide variety of topics with a focus on technology and innovation, and will include related sectors such as luxury brands and retail,” noted NYUSPS Associate Dean Nicolas Graf, who will serve as conference host. “We are very excited to bring this caliber of industry-focused content to a region that is experiencing tremendous growth and change, and are very much looking forward to engaging with and enlightening new audiences, who will reap the benefits of the intelligence and insights this conference will provide.”

