ATLANTA, Georgia—The Hunter Hotel Investment Conference (HUNTER) announced featured speakers and new initiatives in this year’s programming. The additions to the 2024 schedule underscore HUNTER’s commitment to incorporating fresh topics and perspectives into its expanding attendee base.

Among the speakers, HUNTER welcomes Cassie Kozyrkov, Google’s first chief decision scientist, to lead a session on artificial intelligence and its evolving impact on the hospitality industry. Additionally, joining the 2024 speaker lineup is Oz Pearlman, a mentalist known for his appearances on America’s Got Talent, TODAY Show, Ellen DeGeneres Show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and more. Pearlman will lead a luncheon performance, offering a mental break amidst the conference’s agenda. Other speakers to take the stage at HUNTER include Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Anthony Capuano, president and CEO of Marriott International; and Leslie Hale, president and CEO of RLJ Lodging Trust.

This year’s conference marks a milestone, with 51 percent of speakers representing diversity, including women and underrepresented groups. This accomplishment embodies HUNTER’s dedication to having a range of voices and perspectives for its audience.

“Every event benefits from having greater diversity of thought and balance across its speaker lineup. Showcasing speakers with a wide range of perspectives on the stage is a benefit for attendees while simultaneously ensuring greater visibility for these leaders, which will move the needle further on overall representation in the hospitality industry,” said Rachel Humphrey, founder of Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance.

Furthermore, HUNTER announced the introduction of new initiatives at this year’s event, set to become regular features in future conferences. Most notably, HUNTER introduced “The Table,” an initiative inviting attendees to participate in roundtable discussions facilitated by industry professionals with multifaceted backgrounds, experiences, and careers within the hospitality industry. In collaboration with the Women in Hospitality Leadership Alliance, “The Table” represents the session open to both registered and non-registered attendees. Another initiative added to this year’s programming is the student-focused panel, titled “Class of 2024.” This session features a blend of students and industry leaders such as Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, and Kevin Osterhaus, president of Graduate Hotels, will explore the intersection of academia and hospitality, reflecting the growing involvement of colleges in the HUNTER conference. HUNTER will welcome over 100 students at this year’s event.

“As we celebrate our 35th conference, we continue to grow the program, perspectives, and topics year after year,” said Lee Hunter, chairman of the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference. “With attendees at the forefront of every part of the planning process, I am immensely proud of our team for intentionally crafting this year’s innovative programming, with distinguished speakers and impactful sessions set to debut at HUNTER.”

The conference runs from March 19-21, 2024 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.