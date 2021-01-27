NYU Hospitality Investment Conference Postponed to November 2021

NEW YORK — Due to continued concerns regarding COVID-19, the 43rd annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference—originally slated to take place onsite at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City from June 6-8, 2021—will now be held in-person at the same location on November 7-9, 2021.

In lieu of an in-person event in June, the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality will host a series of online webinars, planned by the Conference’s Executive Planning Committee, that will convene top industry executives who will discuss the latest industry trends, economic influences, and projections from June 7-8, 2021. On June 7, the webinar will include a CEO panel at 12 p.m. ET and a government affairs panel at 2 p.m. ET. On June 8, the webinar will include a second CEO panel at 12 p.m. ET and a REIT panel at 2 p.m. ET. More details on the June online webinars and on the November onsite conference will follow as they become available.

