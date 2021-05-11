NOUN Hotel Breaks Ground in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma – NOUN Hotel, a four-story boutique hotel, has broken ground and is expected to welcome its first guests in summer 2022. Located in downtown Norman near the University of Oklahoma, NOUN Hotel will feature 92 modern guestrooms, including two 900 square foot suites, a signature restaurant and bar, a speakeasy bar, a banquet room for up to 150 guests, a boardroom, an outdoor/indoor bar, and on-site parking.

NOUN Hotel will be managed by Scott Lambert, managing partner, who will drive the hotel’s development, implementation, and execution. Lambert said, “This is something that the community and the University of Oklahoma have wanted for years, so this is an exciting time for us and the city. We look forward to providing our guests with the highest level of service and hospitality in true Oklahoma fashion.”

Designed by GH2 Architects, NOUN Hotel’s exterior elements will include a classic look that reflects the architecture of Norman and the University of Oklahoma. As guests enter the hotel on the first floor, they will be drawn in by the hotel’s lobby with 15-foot ceilings, high-end lighting, and a 3,000 square foot upscale restaurant and bar with a plaza area offering scenic views of University Boulevard as well as a room for private dinners and meetings. Outdoor and indoor seating will be available, including a patio bar with a fire pit and water feature that will serve the restaurant and lobby area. NOUN Hotel guestrooms will emphasize comfort featuring soft neutral tones and clean, modern lines.

Advertisement

The second floor will include a 3,000 square foot indoor/outdoor covered bar overlooking the University of Oklahoma and Campus Center. The bar will offer limited food service and handcrafted cocktails. The food and beverage program will be supported by Hal Smith Restaurants. In addition to the dining and guestroom outlets, the hotel will feature multiple meeting spaces, including a 150-person banquet room and a hotel boardroom that seats 25 people. With a flexible, connected layout, the space can accommodate business meetings and a range of special events or private parties.