New Hyatt Takes Shape In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – The Hyatt Centric Hotel, one of the newest properties in the lifestyle hotel brand’s international portfolio, is being built in Philadelphia. The 13-story upscale hotel is going up at 17th and Chancellor streets, a block from Rittenhouse Square and in the center of shops and restaurants.

Extending the length of Chancellor Street, the 190,000-square-foot building will feature street-level retail and a restaurant and bar on the second floor. The 332-room hotel will include 22 executive suites for business travelers. Guests will have access to a fitness center, event and meeting facilities, and lounges for social connectivity and collaboration. Below-grade parking includes spaces for 220 cars and kiosks for locking 32 bicycles.

“We used the narrow site to our advantage,” said David Schultz of DAS Architects, “creating the faceted façade that unfolds as you approach the hotel. We used glass, metal and high-performance concrete panels, as well as brick to complement the surrounding historic buildings. Eco-conscious and sustainable materials are used throughout to target LEED Silver certification. The building is modern, but will fit well within the urban context.”

The hotel is being constructed by Clemens Construction, which has worked collaboratively with the owner and design team in the planning and execution of this complex, urban infill project.

“This is a big day for us,” said Steve Pouppirt, president of Clemens, “We are celebrating our 40th anniversary in 2019, and we are excited to be building this transformative project in Center City Philadelphia.”

Hyatt Centric Philadelphia is expected to be complete in summer of 2020.