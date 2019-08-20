 Groundbreaking On New TownPlace Suites In Waukegan, Ill.

SAINT LOUIS, Ill. – Chicago, Ill. based hotel developer, NexGen Hotels and St. Louis-based hotel operator, Genuine Hospitality, LLC announced the groundbreaking of a new 96-room TownPlace Suites by Marriott – Waukegan, Ill. The TownPlace Suites by Marriott – Waukegan will open Q3, 2020 and operated by Genuine Hospitality, LLC.

TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an extended-stay hotel brand for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays. Offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens the brand offer spaces for living and working. TownePlace Suites currently has the highest market share growth of the Marriott brand, with currently over 350 properties across the United States and Canada.

The TownPlace Suites by Marriott – Waukegan, Ill. will make the third Marriott asset within the 7-hotel Genuine Hospitality portfolio. Adding to the portfolio and partnered with NexGen Hotels, Genuine Hospitality, LLC recently opened the Four Points by Sheraton – Mt. Prospect / O’Hare, IL and opening a Four Points by Sheraton – Omaha, NE anticipating Q4, 2019.

Kurt Furlong, chief revenue officer & partner, states “The TownPlace Suites by Marriott – Waukegan, Ill., will be our sixth hotel in Chicago suburbs providing a terrific product to the transient, corporate and extended stay Waukegan, Ill. travelers.” Furlong added, “The addition of the TownPlace Suites by Marriott – Waukegan, Ill. will give us synergies between our other hotels in the Chicago market in sales, revenue management and operations disciplines.”

