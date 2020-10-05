Marion, Ohio — As extended-stay hotels continue to outperform the wider hospitality industry, My Place Hotels of America continues to expand its national footprint with the opening of its 58th hotel, My Place Hotel-Marion, in the growing town of Marion, Ohio—the brand’s first in the state. My Place is now in 29 states and recently debuted its first location in North Carolina.

Located off of I-23 at 399 McMahan Boulevard, My Place Hotel-Marion is near local draws such as Ohio State University Marion, Marion Technical College, and Eastland Towne Center. RJB Marion, LLC, developed the three-story, 64-key property, which is managed by Legacy Management, LLC.

“Adding value to the community by providing high quality, brand-new rooms with competitive rates, My Place is the answer to Marion’s lodging needs,” said Kenny Jensen of RJB Marion, LLC. “Founded on the principles of providing safe, clean, and comfortable accommodations for all, My Place will provide unprecedented value to the community of Marion. From the moment we decided to build a My Place Hotel in Marion, the My Place Hotels of America team has been supportive every step of the way, a crowning indication of the way the brand values its franchising partners.”

Advertisement

“Throughout the pandemic, we continue to be grateful for the work of our franchisees and operators who provide exceptional extended-stay lodging for guests looking to stay safe and secure from the comfort of their guestroom,” said Terry Kline, My Place Hotels of America EVP of franchise sales. “As we expand into state number 29 in Ohio, we look forward to the great value team Marion will provide for the community, while showcasing our unmatched hospitality. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this if it wasn’t for the hard work of our amazing team in Marion.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE