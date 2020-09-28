HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — My Place Hotels of America recently announced the opening of the brand’s 57th location in the Charlotte suburb of Huntersville, N.C., off I-77 Exit 25 at 14725 Statesville Rd. My Place Hotel-Huntersville, N.C., is the brand’s first hotel in the state.

Developed by MP Huntersville LLC and constructed by Celtic Services, Inc., a long-time partner of My Place Hotels of America, the four-story, 84-key My Place Hotel-Huntersville is managed by Venerts Hotel Management. The property is located near the Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute and Rosedale Shopping Center and is within 20 minutes of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We are super excited to be the first My Place Hotel to open in the Charlotte/Huntersville, N.C. area,” said Courtney Stephens of MP Huntersville, LLC and Celtic Services, Inc. “As we adjust to the current travel landscape as we know it today, we feel fortunate to open a hotel that exceeds the expectations of guests as they navigate a new normal. My Place is the right product to fill a need that the area currently lacks.”

Terry Kline, executive vice president of franchise sales for My Place Hotels of America, said that My Place’s North Carolina state debut is a critical juncture in the brand’s efforts to permeate the South. “To think we’re in 28 states in our sixth year of hotel franchising is unbelievable,” said Kline. “We know that we owe it all to our franchising partners, operators, and friends who we’ve entrusted to ensure our guests have a clean and comfortable place to stay. On behalf of the entire My Place Hotels of America team, I thank our friends at MP Huntersville, LLC., Celtic Services, Inc. and the community of Huntersville for letting us bring our spirit of hospitality to the community for many, many years to come.”

