My Place Hotel-Tucson North Marana/Cortaro Opens

ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotel-Tucson North Marana/Cortaro in Tucson, Arizona. The 74th open and operating My Place property in the United States, My Place Hotel-Tucson North Marana/Cortaro is owned by Opwest Partners and is managed by Legacy Management.

The 86-key property received an upgraded façade that incorporates the colors of the desert and uses materials that blend with the local environment. The hotel offers the standard My Place amenities, kitchenettes, lobby coffee service, and a 24-hour My Store grab-and-go market.

My Place Hotel-Tucson North Marana/Cortaro has a location near two major business parks, the Continental Ranch Business Park and Retail Center and the Arizona Pavilions Plaza. The surrounding Marana area is known for its desert, Tortolita Mountains, climate, and outdoor recreation, including biking, hiking, and other outdoor excursions. The hotel is a 30-minute drive to Saguara National Park.

“Our latest My Place Hotel is well-positioned to make the most of the strong Tucson market,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “Its convenient location, as well as being the newest hotel in the area, makes it appealing to business and leisure travelers alike. We are thrilled to be able to offer a comfortable and modern lodging option in this thriving community.”