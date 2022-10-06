Cambria Hotels Welcomes Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels by Choice Hotels welcomes the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor to the brand’s portfolio. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area.

The hotel is located less than 10 miles outside of Hartford where there are attractions like the Front Street District and Bushnell Park, the oldest public park in the United States. Close by to the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, the property provides access to retail stores and restaurants, as well as area corporations including Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pratt & Whitney, United Technologies, Coca Cola Beverages Northeast, Oxford Performance Materials, TicketNetwork, and Electro-Methods, Inc.

“We’re pleased to add another exciting option to our upscale hotel repertoire, so we can help guests stay at their best on the road—whether looking to escape for an outdoor adventure, soak in the sun by the beach, or experience all the action in the heart of downtown,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the second hotel in Connecticut to open in less than a month, with properties coming soon to Austin, Texas, Portland, Maine, and Orlando, Florida. We look forward to continuing our growth around the country in the top-tier locations our guests desire.”

The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor has amenities including:

Indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool as well as an outdoor patio with firepits.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary guestrooms, complete with design fixtures, lighting, and bedding.

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Meeting and event spaces.

A fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor was developed by Radius Hospitality Development, a full-service hotel management company. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline.