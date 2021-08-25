Mr. C Beverly Hills Signs Management Agreement With Remington Hotels

DALLAS—Remington Hotels, a third-party management company, announced that it has signed an agreement to manage Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California.

Mr. C Beverly Hills combines simplicity with European design to offer guests a comfortable and effortless stay. The 137-key property is home to contemporary amenities including a full-service spa at Mr. C Spa & Beauty, 4,500 square-foot outdoor pool area, fitness center, event spaces, and dining options including The Restaurant at Mr. C. The amenities are accompanied by guest services including personal fitness training, private transportation, and travel support.

“As we continue to grow our portfolio of boutique, lifestyle, and independent hotels throughout the United States, we are thrilled to add Mr. C Beverly Hills to our growing Remington family,” said Jarrad Evans, chief investment officer at Remington Hotels. “We look forward to partnering with Braemer Hotels & Resorts on this acquisition.”

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring Remington in as our manager on this important acquisition,” added Richard Stockton, CEO of Braemar Hotels & Resorts. “With a proven ability to deliver margin enhancement while driving top-line growth, we believe they will be able to unlock this iconic property’s full potential.”

Located in West Los Angeles, Mr. C Beverly Hills is on the corner of Beverwil Drive and West Pico Boulevard. The property is situated for business travelers with its access to Century City and Culver City and leisure visitors, given the property’s locale to Rodeo Drive, shopping, dining, and cultural sights.

The acquisition of Mr. C Beverly Hills marks Remington Hotels’ thirteenth property in California and the second in the Los Angeles area. Remington Hotels plans to continue growing its portfolio across the country throughout 2021 and beyond.