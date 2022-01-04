Montage Hotels & Resorts Opens Montage Big Sky

BIG SKY, Montana—Montage Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Montage Big Sky, a modern alpine property offering distinctive amenities in a destination built for year-round adventures. The resort is located less than an hour from Yellowstone National Park and is surrounded by wilderness. Montage Big Sky brings the first luxury resort to the destination, offering an array of experiences, including ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort, three fly-fishing rivers, a private 18-hole golf course, a 10,000-square-foot Spa Montage, dining, and more.

Developed in partnership with Lone Mountain Land Company, the development affiliate of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, Montage Big Sky features 139 guestrooms, suites, and residences; six dining venues; Spa Montage Big Sky, the first full-service spa experience in the destination; a fitness center; a recreation room with sports simulators; a bowling alley; and a curated art collection featuring works from local and regional artists.

“We are extremely proud to debut Montage Big Sky, which brings a first-of-its-kind resort experience to the Rocky Mountains of Montana, with striking design, extraordinary culinary offerings and incredible access to year-round adventure,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO, Montage International. “Combined with the personalized and gracious service that has become a hallmark of Montage Hotels & Resorts, we look forward to welcoming guests and the local community to enjoy the magic of the American West and relax in one of the most inspiring destinations in the world.”

Design

Concepted by Hart Howerton with interiors by BraytonHughes Design Studios, Montage Big Sky was designed as a take on the classic North American lodge. With materials including regional wood and stones and elements from Montana’s history like mining, timber, agriculture, and ranching, Montage Big Sky embodies the spirit and hospitality of the West.

The guestrooms and suites have rustic hues and a neutral palette accented by pops of color in small details. In-room artworks contain a texture that conveys warmth and calmness, while others reference the experience of the resort and its surroundings.

A collection of 39 Montage Residences range in size from two to six bedrooms. Each embodies a palette of regional materials such as hand-stacked stone, lighting, and custom cabinetry, as well as kitchens and grand fireplaces.

Culinary and Beverage Offerings

Montage Big Sky has six inspiring dining venues with experiences shaped by the agricultural heritage and wild bounty of Montana.

The resort’s signature dining experience Cortina serves rustic Northern Italian infused with local flare.

Alpenglow is named for the pink-hued sunsets that light up the local mountains at the close of the day.

The Living Room sits in the lobby framed by windows with vistas of the Spanish Peaks.

Beartooth Pub & Rec is a destination for the young and young-at-heart with classic pub fare, wood-fired pizzas, desserts, and local craft beers.

Wildflower Market features local artisan goods, take-away meals, specialty coffee and tea, house-made ice cream, and more.

Backcast Bar & Grille, opening in Summer 2022, has classic barbecue and smokehouse cooking.

Spa and Wellness

Spa Montage Big Sky delivers services and amenities in an alpine-inspired space. Design touches such as surfaces appearing like rocks, angled millwork, and calming cove lighting encompass the 10,000 square foot spa, creating a destination in twelve treatment rooms that include two couples’ treatment rooms, a salon, as well as indoor lap pool, his and hers relaxations areas, heated plunge pools, and steam rooms. Spa goers can also access a fitness center with a studio for classes and a Yoga Lawn for soft arts practices.

Outdoor

Montage Big Sky offers access to seasonal outdoor pursuits for active and adventurous guests of all skill levels. Like Montana itself, options include ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort’s 5,850 skiable acres and access to Spanish Peaks Mountain Club’s 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course and excursions that include shoeing, Nordic skiing, dog sledding, ice skating, guided tours of Yellowstone National Park, mountain biking, hiking, and fly-fishing.

Programming and equipment are available through the resort’s recreation outfitter, Compass Sports. Powder Park, located just steps from Compass Sports, is a recreation space featuring a 450-foot tubing hill, snow play, as well as a designated area for less experienced skiers and snowboarders looking to hone their skills prior to hitting the slopes.

For families, Montage’s children’s program Paintbox is for younger guests with indoor and outdoor pursuits based on daily themes such as Camp Thunderbird, where children can make plaster casts of animal tracks and learn outdoor camping skills, and the Olympics, where they are invited to partake in Olympic themed activities such as obstacle courses and outdoor games.

Gatherings

Montage Big Sky is a destination for meetings and events, with over 12,000 square feet of flexible space for every business and social gathering. The design of each event space is rooted in nature, with a boardroom, multiple executive rooms, and a 5,080 square foot ballroom.

The resort is for weddings, receptions, and other occasions for up to 400 guests. The Grand Ballroom offers a setting for celebrations with floor-to-ceiling windows, ceilings covered in wood paneling, and double fireplaces. For alfresco cocktail parties and receptions, the Gallery Terrace outside offers views of the Spanish Peaks, while the Grand Terrace offers a fire pit to add a mountain ambiance. Additional outdoor spaces include two event lawns, promenades, terraces, and a foyer.