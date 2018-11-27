COLUMBUS, Minn. — Running Aces Casino & Racetrack is expanding with a new 116-room hotel in Columbus, Minnesota. RAHP and GrandStay Hospitality are teaming up to operate the property scheduled to open in early December 2019. Running Aces is working with architectural firm The Cuningham Group and Truline Construction on the development of the hotel.

“We are excited to be given the opportunity to offer locals and those visiting the Twin Cities a top-quality entertainment/destination venue,” saidTaro Ito, president and CEO of Running Aces Casino & Racetrack. “When completed, Running Aces will offer something for everyone: gamers, horse enthusiasts, family, and business travelers, and, most of all, local Twin City residents looking for a fun night or two of entertainment.”

Running Aces signed an exclusivity agreement with GrandStay Hospitality in 2016. With the addition of Running Aces, there will be 20 GrandStay properties across Minnesota.

GrandStay Hospitality President Jon Kennedy said, “The new hotel at Running Aces will be a fabulous addition to GrandStay’s growing family of hotels. Our proprietary global reservation system complements the dynamic appeal of the Running Aces entertainment complex. As a Minnesota-based brand, we are ecstatic to offer our unique services to this new venture.”