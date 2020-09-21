Midas Hospitality to Open First Element by Westin in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Hotel development, management, and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently announced that it is set to open St. Louis’ first Element by Westin on October 30, 2020.

Located at 3763 Forest Park Ave., the $40 million Element St. Louis Midtown is a seven-story hotel with 153 extended stay rooms. The rooftop UPBAR—Midas Hospitality’s first owned and operated bar in its 15-year existence—will serve a variety of signature cocktails created in partnership with St. Louis-based beverage company Luxco.

“As we created our plans for this site, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to introduce our very first UPBAR location with our ‘Where St. Louis Meets the Sky’ tagline,” said David Robert, Midas Hospitality’s CEO and co-founder. “The rooftop view and exceptional space are both incomparable and fresh, making it an excellent fit for this very vibrant community.”

HOTWORX, St. Louis’ first 24-hour infrared fitness studio franchise, is the first tenant for the hotel’s 10,000-square-foot retail space and leased a nearly 1,900-square-foot location. Element is located directly across from the City Foundry STL and just three blocks from Cortex Innovation Community, a 200-acre home for business, innovation, and technology. The hotel is adjacent to Saint Louis University and within walking distance from IKEA.

The Element concept is constructed with an efficient use of space and sustainability in mind. Rooms have oversized windows to allow natural light plus fully-equipped kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. Highlights include an extensive fitness center, an all-natural saline pool, and a borrow-a-bike program for guests.

“Our organization has been vested in this community’s expansion from the very start, and we are excited to play an active role in answering the needs of both business and leisure audiences,” said J.T. Norville, Midas Hospitality’s managing partner and co-founder. “We’re grateful for the financial partners and investors in our first Opportunity Zone fund and for all the Midas people who made this possible.” Norville serves on the national board of advisors for the Element brand, which “makes this project personal and even more special to me.”

