BETHESDA, M.D. — Marriott International, Inc., announced it has created the Vaccination Care Program, which will provide U.S. and Canadian associates at its managed properties who get vaccinated for COVID-19 with the equivalent of four hours of pay upon completion of the vaccination. Marriott is also providing education on the benefits of vaccination and directing leaders to allow for schedule flexibility for vaccination appointments. Although the company is encouraging associates to get vaccinated, vaccination is not mandated.

“The health and safety of our people is our top priority. Our goal for the Vaccination Care Program is to remove potential obstacles to getting vaccinated so our associates can put their health first and have peace of mind,” said David Rodriguez, global chief human resources officer, Marriott International. “Marriott International is confident that vaccination is a key measure, along with mask-wearing, social distancing, and stepped-up cleanliness protocols and hygiene practices in minimizing the spread of COVID-19. As vaccines become more widely available, this will create a safer environment for all associates, and we believe that consumer confidence to travel again will increase significantly and help the rebound of the travel and tourism sector. We appreciate the support from our managed hotel owners, and encourage the industry and our franchisees to offer flexibility and incentives to their associates as a vital step in our industry’s recovery.”

In April 2020, Marriott International created the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to tackle the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic at the hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts in this area. The Marriott Global Cleanliness Council is focused on developing the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, norms, and behaviors that are designed to minimize risk and enhance safety for consumers and Marriott associates alike.

Marriott International sees the broad distribution and adoption of vaccines—for travelers and industry employees—as key drivers of economic recovery. According to Destination Analysts’ Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index Report released in January, half of consumers in the United States see vaccine distribution as key to travel. For many consumers, vaccination is a gating factor to their ability to confidently get back on the road for leisure or business travel, the report also found.

