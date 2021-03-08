HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Valor Hospitality Partners announced the opening of The Valley Hotel, a 129-room upper-upscale boutique hotel in downtown Homewood, Alabama, minutes south of Birmingham. As the latest addition to Curio Collection by Hilton, The Valley Hotel includes 129 guestrooms, including nine suites, as well as public art, chef-driven dining venues, and more than 7,000 square feet of meetings and event space.

The guestrooms’ fresh color palette mimics the natural environment of Homewood and its proximity to Red Mountain, while wood and linen accents recall classic Southern hospitality. Bespoke furnishings offer a subtle tie to Homewood’s artist community. Additional room amenities include a 55” LCD TV, large bathrooms, and a curated collection of original artwork from local photographers.

The Valley Hotel also has three new dining venues: Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails, The Terrace Bar, and The Valley Coffee Co. Curated by Executive Chef Doug Zuk, The Valley Hotel’s culinary options all pay homage to Birmingham’s industrial origins in both menu and design. Among cast iron furnishings and intimate dining nooks, the property’s upscale full-service restaurant, Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails, serves reimagined Southern comfort cuisine using quality regional ingredients. Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails is complemented by The Terrace Bar, offering craft cocktails, fireside seating, and views of downtown Homewood. For a more casual dining experience, The Valley Coffee Co. serves roasted craft coffee and specialty seasonal breakfast and lunch items.

The Valley Hotel is also introducing a new public art offering to the local Birmingham community and guests with its outdoor art sculpture, The Outpouring, designed by Salem Barker. Located next to the hotel entrance, The Outpouring’s metal construction speaks to Birmingham’s history with the iron and coal industries, while the curved elements draw on the area’s emphasis of the arts and music.

The property’s 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space includes al fresco options, the more-than-4,000-square-foot Red Mountain Ballroom and adjacent pre-function space, and the Vulcan Boardroom and Shades Creek Room for more intimate events.

“Guests will look to The Valley Hotel as an oasis that simultaneously offers both relaxation and the opportunity to explore Birmingham’s unique history,” said Danny Hiatt, regional director and general manager at The Valley Hotel. “We look forward to welcoming both travelers and locals and offering a thoughtful ‘home away from home’ experience in Homewood.”

The Valley Hotel is located at 2727 18th Street S. in Homewood, Ala., providing guests with access to local shops, art galleries, and golf courses, as well as the neighboring University of Alabama at Birmingham campus, Red Mountain Park, and downtown Birmingham.

