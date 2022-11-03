Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Reports Q3 2022 Results

MCLEAN, Virginia — Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported its third quarter 2022 results. Information from the report includes:
- Diluted EPS was $1.26 for the third quarter, and diluted EPS, adjusted for special items, was $1.31.
- Net income was $346 million for the third quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $732 million for the third quarter, exceeding the high end of guidance.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 29.9 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the third quarter compared to the same period in 2021.
- System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 5.0 percent, on a currency-neutral basis, for the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019.
- Approved 19,900 new rooms for development during the third quarter, bringing Hilton’s development pipeline to 416,000 rooms as of September 30, 2022.
- Added 12,900 rooms to Hilton’s system in the third quarter, contributing to 12,100 additional net rooms in Hilton’s system during the period.
- Repurchased 4.0 million shares of Hilton common stock during the third quarter, bringing total capital return, including dividends, to $538 million for the quarter and $1,324 million year to date through October.
- Full-year 2022 system-wide comparable RevPAR is expected to increase between 40 percent and 43 percent on a currency-neutral basis compared to 2021; full-year net income is projected to be between $1,219 million and $1,240 million; full-year Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2,500 million and $2,530 million.
- Full-year 2022 capital return is projected to be between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion.
