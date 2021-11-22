Marriott International Is Participating in HRS Green Stay Initiative

HRS announced today that Marriott International is the latest global hotel supplier to agree to participate in the HRS Green Stay Initiative. Marriott, with its 30 brands and status in corporate hospitality, recently committed to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050, joining the Race to Zero, and to work with its range of suppliers, franchisees, and partners to enhance the practices in place to reduce their environmental footprint.

“HRS’ Green Stay Initiative provides another avenue for us to meet the needs of our stakeholders to publicly and transparently report on our sustainability metrics and progress, and share the steps hotels are taking to deliver more sustainable lodging options to business travelers,” said Denise Naguib, vice president, sustainability and supplier diversity at Marriott International.

HRS CEO Tobias Ragge said, “Coming so shortly after our announcement of Accor’s participation last month, there is clear momentum for this innovative service. A mere seven months after launch, hotels in 72 countries have participated in our Green Stay Initiative, providing timely metrics on their carbon, water, and waste operations as companies increasingly require sustainability data for hotels to gain preferred supplier status. We’re excited to collaborate with Marriott once again on an initiative that benefits all parties in our corporate lodging ecosystem, and the planet as a whole.”