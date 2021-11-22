Community Inspired: Hotel Grand Stark

A well-known Portland, Oregon, slogan is “Keep Portland Weird,” and Hotel Grand Stark emulates the sentiment through its design, which was inspired by do-it-yourself projects and originality. The building, first constructed in 1908, was recently reimagined by Palisociety with minimal and airy interiors reflecting a Pacific Northwest aesthetic. The lobby is designed like a gallery, providing a neutral backdrop to highlight artwork from local artists. And the hotel’s 57 guestrooms come in four different types: double, queen, king, and deluxe king. Each guestroom supports modern travelers exploring with friends, family, or solo, and accommodations include a desk area, seating area, and minibar amenities. In addition, the property is pet-friendly and offers pet-specific amenities like treats, toys, and dog-walking services arranged by the front-desk staff.

Hotel Grand Stark in Portland will host two new food and beverage destinations: Grand Stark Deli and Bar Chamberlain. Grand Stark Deli incorporates deli culture with seasonal takes on lunchtime classics. In partnership with Good Coffee, Grand Stark Deli will serve local coffee offerings as well as bottled drinks, beer, and wine. While Grand Stark Deli is a casual concept, Bar Chamberlain is more traditional, reminiscent of an old hotel bar. Serving old-fashioned cocktails, burgers, steaks, and more, Bar Chamberlain aims to pay homage to the origins of the hotel bar. These eateries fit in with the Central Eastside neighborhood of Portland, which is known for its cafes, bars, and restaurants directly across the Willamette River from the city’s downtown.

Opened: May 2021

Rooms: 57

Owners: Palisociety

