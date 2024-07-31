The Marriott Hotels brand opened its first all-inclusive property in Cancun, Mexico. The Marriott Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, welcomes guests of all ages and generations to explore the local culture and on-property entertainment through an all-exclusive experience.

Marriott Hotels’ entry into the all-inclusive market underscores its dedication to meeting the demand for multigenerational travel experiences. Recent data shows that over 50 percent of parents are planning trips involving grandparents and children, highlighting a growing preference for inclusive vacation options. With its resort portfolio of over 70 locations worldwide, the brand aims to foster human connection through hospitality.

“Marriott Hotels’ new all-inclusive experience is designed to empower and inspire guests of all ages to connect in meaningful ways,” said Drew Iddings, vice president, premium classic brands. “It’s about more than just a vacation—it’s about creating unforgettable memories where relaxation, care, and curiosity converge. We’re dedicated to creating enriching moments of togetherness, and our commitment to tailored leisure travel will continue to strengthen as we grow in this segment. Our debut property in Cancun perfectly embodies the Marriott Hotels’ All-Inclusive promise; with its beautiful surroundings, world-class amenities, and wonderful hospitality, there is truly something for everyone.”

Marriott Cancun has a range of amenities and services designed to cater to guests’ needs. Beginning with the Greatroom, guests are welcomed into its atmosphere, complemented by a design that includes local details and a mood that transitions from day to night. From the welcome station to the signature bar, the space sets the tone of the trip for each guest. The resort has 450 redesigned guestrooms, including 124 ocean-view rooms and 38 suites with balconies. Each room has contemporary decor, bathrooms, and daily replenished minibars.

Guests can dine at 13 dining options, including options from Mexican cuisine and Japanese dishes to poolside pizzerias and ceviche. The resort’s dining options include HANA Polynesian Grill, Sacbé Beach Shack, and Alice’s Tamale Ritual.

Marriott Cancun offers daily and nightly activities for every generation of travelers. Guests can participate in cooking classes, enjoy poolside entertainment, and explore the locale through cultural experiences.

Guests of all ages can visit the water park, featuring water slides, a lazy river, and multiple pools, including an adults-only area. Additionally, fitness enthusiasts who wish to maintain their workout routines while traveling can take advantage of the fitness center. At the resort’s sports bar, there are karaoke nights as well as nighttime performances. The resort also includes an arcade area. The Workshop, which will open in Fall 2024, will have art lessons, craft workshops, and more, providing a gift to take home.

Included within the all-inclusive resort offering is the expansive 5,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor CAMP Club by Marriott, which keeps kids engaged with a variety of activity zones. Other zones include a splatter paint cabin, CAMPitheater, and Turf Field zone with areas for ziplining, wall-climbing, and more.

The resort is set to become a destination for events and meetings, with nearly 24,813 square feet of renovated event space. The resort’s four event rooms, including one that can accommodate up to 800 people, as well as its 12 breakout rooms are for any occasion. Event planners are on-site to ensure that every event runs smoothly.

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our guests at our newly renovated resort. Our dedicated team of hosts has poured their hearts into this exciting project, and we can’t wait to create unforgettable experiences for each and every guest who chooses Marriott Hotels for their next vacation in beautiful Cancun” shared Christopher Calabrese, vice president and general manager at Marriott Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort.

As Marriott Hotels expands its all-inclusive portfolio, new resorts debuting in 2024 and 2025 include Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Djerba, Tunisia.