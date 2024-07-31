NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts has added The Westin Dallas Downtown to its portfolio, bringing the total number of hotels managed in the Dallas market to five. HEI now manages a total of 15 properties in the state of Texas.

The Westin Dallas Downtown opened in 2015 and features 326 rooms, 34,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space, a three-meal restaurant and lobby bar, an indoor swimming pool, and a fitness center. The property is located in the Dallas CBD, within walking distance of the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, and surrounded by more than 34 million square feet of office space. The Westin is part of One Main Place, a 33-story mixed-use development that also includes office and retail.

“The Westin Dallas Downtown is a fantastic property in a prime location, and we are looking forward to leveraging these features to reinforce its position as one of the market leaders and also to building a relationship with the property owner, KFK Group, a new HEI partner,” said Anthony Rutledge, managing partner and CEO at HEI.