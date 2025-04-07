BIRMINGHAM, Alabama—Highline Hospitality Partners (HHP) announced the acquisition of the Hilton Atlanta Airport. This expansion marks the 15th hotel in Highline’s portfolio and its second property in Atlanta.

Located adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Hilton Atlanta Airport includes 510 guestrooms, approximately 40,000 square feet of meeting space, a grab-and-go market, a full-service restaurant, two pools, a fitness center, and a complimentary airport shuttle service.

With this latest acquisition, Highline Hospitality now oversees a portfolio of 15 hotels, encompassing more than 4,100 guestrooms, and surpasses $1 billion in hospitality assets under management. This growth reflects Highline’s strategic focus on acquiring and enhancing hospitality properties across key markets nationwide.

Highline Hospitality has selected HEI Hotels & Resorts to continue managing the Hilton Atlanta Airport, marking the first partnership between the two companies. HEI brings operational expertise and a proven track record in hospitality management.

“We are excited to add the Hilton Atlanta Airport to our portfolio and to partner with HEI Hotels & Resorts on this venture,” shared Chuck Pomerantz, managing partner at Highline Hospitality Partners. “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone for Highline Hospitality Partners and further diversifies our portfolio as we continue to expand our presence in key markets across the nation.”

The Hilton Atlanta Airport has been well-maintained since its delivery, and Highline plans to execute strategic renovations to the property in the near term.