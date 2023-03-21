Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Married To Hospitality

Dawna Comeaux, COO, Spire Hospitality

By LODGING Staff
Dawna Comeaux

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? This is such a great question for hospitality leaders because so many of us didn’t know we were destined for a career in hospitality. When I was in college, my brother got engaged. As we were planning the wedding, I had the opportunity to meet the catering director at the Marriott in San Antonio, Texas, who showed me the hotel and educated me on the business. I was hooked! I changed schools, and my major, and never looked back.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? My role models were definitely my parents, who always supported my ambitions. I have also been fortunate to work with some amazing mentors. Too many to mention, but there are a couple that come to mind. John Longstreet taught me the value of community in business. [Spire CEO] Chris Russell taught me to surround yourself with great people, set goals, work hard, lead with your heart, and continue to challenge yourself every day. 

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry doing in terms of getting women into leadership positions? One of the things I love most about our industry is that both men and women can be successful at all levels, and there are so many different jobs within the industry that attract a very diverse work base, which is amazing. 

Previous article
Aimbridge Hospitality Acquires Terrapin Hospitality Management Portfolio
Next article
Mumford Company Celebrates 45th Year in Service
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisement

Most Popular

extended stay america

Selecting an Extended Stay Franchise Brand

Sponsored Content Mark Williams -
The extended stay segment has shown great resiliency through the pandemic and in challenging economic times as a strong performer, outpacing many transient hotels...

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Fell 2.5 Percent in February 2023

Finance LODGING Staff -
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index fell 2.5 percent in February to a level of 5,541. “Hotel stocks—just like the broader market—pulled back...

Mumford Company Celebrates 45th Year in Service

Brands LODGING Staff -
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and Senior Principal David Mumford, along with Managing Principals Ed James and Steve...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
extended stay america
Sponsored Content

Selecting an Extended Stay Franchise Brand

Mark Williams -
Finance

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Fell 2.5 Percent in February 2023

LODGING Staff -