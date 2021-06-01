Marram Montauk Reopens for the Summer Season

MONTAUK New York—Just steps away from Montauk, Marram Montauk is a boutique resort situated in the sand dunes of the town. Directly on the Atlantic Ocean, the resort, which has long been a place for noteworthy surfers to gather, announced its official reopening for the season. With New York City officially opening July 1 and the eastern U.S. market continuing to show a huge spike in demand, Marram and Walker Hotels in New York City is celebrating the kickoff of summer with their reopening.

Taking over a property that has been welcoming Montauk vacationers for decades, Bridgeton Holdings [Walker Hotel Tribeca, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village, Marram Montauk] breathed new life into the former 1960’s Atlantic Terrace Motel creating Marram, the resort that officially opened in April 2020. Upon visiting, guests will notice Marram’s sense of place that evokes the spirit of the landscape. The boutique resort, collaboratively designed by Bridgeton Holdings and Brooklyn-basedPost Company, features 96 guestrooms, an open communal lounge, and an on-property counter service South American café. The resort’s surf shack offers lessons with surfers from Engstrom Surf, a family-run surf school.

Named after the wild grass that grows on the sand dunes surrounding the property, Marram’s design takes cues from Montauk, using the grey morning mist and expansive dunes for its light and muted color palette. The hotel’s main entry is framed with wild botanical clusters that guide guests through the property, and the lobby has warmth with its unfinished and uninsulated white oak walls. The building’s exterior has hand-trimmed cedar with walkways connecting various rooms and spaces with custom Mahogany handrails and landscaping that blends into the natural landscape of Montauk.

Marram’s guestrooms and suites overlooking the ocean have exposed white oak lumber beams, hand-textured plaster walls, polished concrete flooring, handwoven and naturally dyed rugs by In Residence, and bedside tables and stools made from solid Suarwood reclaimed from old homes and fishing boats, creating a space reminiscent of a guestroom at a seaside summer surf cottage. Each room is completed with artwork from beach and surf photographer Brian Bielmann and minimalist line-work from Rhode Island-based musician and artist Sean Spellman. The property also has a grand room that opens directly onto Marram’s verdant courtyard and open fire pits.

Mostrador Marram, the hotel’s on-property café, has a refined approach to the Latin American counter or “mostrador,” accented by grilling in an intimate yet communal atmosphere. Marram is situated close to the Terrace surf break and is a short walk from the main stretch of Montauk. The property is located by Shadmoor State Park, which offers hiking and biking trails, and is just a short bike ride to Camp Hero Park, where the first lighthouse in New York was built and still stands today.