Cambria Hotel New Haven Breaks Ground

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues its expansion around the country with the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut. The six-story, 130-room hotel is expected to open in summer 2022.

The Cambria Hotel New Haven is a short walk to Yale University, Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus, Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, and Yale School of Medicine. The hotel is also near New Haven Green, West River Memorial Park, Hammonasset Beach State Park, and Yale Bowl football stadium.

“The groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel New Haven illustrates the tremendous expansion of the brand. So far this year, we have already debuted new hotels in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Washington, D.C.,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to bringing Cambria to even more of our guests’ favorite destinations this year, including Austin, Texas; Detroit; and Nashville, Tennessee. Cambria satisfies guests’ travel curiosities with inspiring design, approachable indulgences, and special moments, whether they’re looking to escape for an outdoor adventure, soaking in the sun by the beach, or being in the heart of the action downtown.”

The Cambria Hotel New Haven will feature amenities and approachable experiences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation.

Locally inspired design décor, reflecting the personality of the surrounding community, including artwork from local artists that highlight New Haven’s history of innovation.

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with design-forward fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding.

Immersive spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options and outdoor seating.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

A fitness center.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees’ long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting, and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests, and more.

The Cambria Hotel New Haven will be developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer Baskervill, construction manager KBE Building Corporation, and will be operated by Pyramid Hotel Group. There are currently almost 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with nearly 80 hotels in the pipeline.