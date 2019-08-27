LAS VEGAS- Majestic Las Vegas, the project of Las Vegas native and developer Lorenzo Doumani, is now set to break ground following the project’s unanimous approval in May by the Clark County Commissioners, and subsequent approvals earlier this month.

The $850 million-dollar, 620ft building is scheduled to commence construction in May 2020, and is slated for completion in early 2023. The non-gaming, 720 room, luxury branded resort will sit on the over six-acre site formerly occupied by the Clarion Hotel, another of Doumani’s projects. This location is directly across from the site of the new Las Vegas Convention Center opening in 2021, two blocks from the Las Vegas Strip.

In addition to six standalone restaurants, a landscaped pool area with 50 cabanas, and an area for live entertainment, the Majestic Las Vegas will focus on the health and wellness. The four-level, 70,000 square foot fitness, nutrition, and med spa facility will be comprehensive and up-to-date. Serving as a medical wellness destination, it will not only offer body treatments and activities such as yoga and spinning, it will also have such amenities as personal nutritionists and comprehensive executive physicals in the same location.

The Sky Suites are situated on levels 51 to 60, and serve as a corporate home for tech, entertainment, or sports companies. Offered in 1/4 floor, 1/2 floor, or entire floor options with up to 25,000 square feet of fully customizable space, the suites all showcase 16′ high ceilings and panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline. In addition to preferred access to all the amenities Majestic Las Vegas has to offer, Sky Suite owners have at their disposal a private concierge and exclusive Owner’s Club.

“It is time for Las Vegas to provide a luxury option for those who visit our city who want something that is non-gaming,” says developer Lorenzo Doumani. “Whether you want to relax in the lap of luxury, host a meeting or event in your own corporate space, facilitate an executive retreat, or launch a new product, Majestic Las Vegas offers the ideal marriage of sophistication, luxury, and strategic location.”