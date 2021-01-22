Spokane, Wash. — Global hotel chain Magnuson Hotels this week announced the addition of four hotels to the Magnuson Independent collection: American Inn in Lee, Massachusetts; Black Mountain Lodge in North Creek, New York; Country Inn in Banning, California; and Royal Inn in Rockville, Indiana.

“We anticipate a significant wave of new independent hotel affiliations in 2021 as hoteliers ready for increased occupancies from leisure and the non-leisure market segments of construction, medical, government, public safety, [and] security,” said Thomas Magnuson, CEO. “As lockdowns ease, domestic leisure travel will be driven by the double effect of pent up demand and increased savings rate, with an estimated 70 percent of U.S. and Canadian travelers stating plans to take a vacation in 2021,” Magnuson added, citing a Travel Leaders Group survey conducted in September in conjunction with the World Travel & Tourism Council.

In 2020, Magnuson expanded in several states, including Arkansas, California, and New Jersey: San Francisco-based hotel development and management company Stay Cal Hospitality selected Magnuson to market and represent the Stone Villa Inn in San Mateo, California, as a “By Magnuson Hotels” property; M&R Hotel Management selected Magnuson to rebrand the Magnuson Grand & Conference Center Somerset-Bridgewater in New Jersey, formerly affiliated with Fairbridge Inns; and a former Choice Hotels-affiliated property rebranded as the Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South in Little Rock, Arkansas.

