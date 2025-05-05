MCLEAN, Virginia—LXR Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of the Pursuit of Adventure program, a brand-wide initiative offering immersive on-property experiences and exclusive destination excursions, each crafted to highlight the culture and character of its location.

This initiative is timed as today’s luxury travelers are increasingly seeking meaningful experiences that go beyond traditional amenities. According to Hilton’s recent trends report, nearly 70 percent of global travelers enjoy being active on their trips, and over three-quarters prioritize accommodations offering diverse, immersive experiences. Adventure is no longer just an activity—it’s a mindset that defines how travelers engage with the world, whether exploring natural landscapes, delving into local cultures, or discovering hidden gems.

“Adventure and discovery are at the heart of everything we do at LXR,” said Feisal Jaffer, global head, LXR Hotels & Resorts. “Our Pursuit of Adventure program celebrates the vibrant personalities and cultural richness that make each destination and property truly extraordinary. By curating story-worthy moments and guiding guests off the beaten path, we uncover the human side of hidden gems, offering a deeper connection to the people and places that surround them. We’re proud to celebrate the launch of this program by highlighting our philanthropic support of the National Geographic Society and its global community of Explorers – scientists, educators, and storytellers working to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. In honor of our shared commitment to advancing knowledge and conservation around the world, National Geographic Explorers Andrés Ruzo and Jenny Adler will join select program launch events as featured speakers, sharing learnings from their unique adventures, experiences, and impact work.”

Adventures in Americas

Beach Village at The Del and Shore House at The Del, LXR Hotels & Resorts, will offer curated excursions, providing guests an opportunity to connect with nature in the waters of San Diego’s Mission Bay via boat and in-water exploration.

Ka La’i Waikiki Beach offers guests private hiking expeditions through Oahu’s landscapes, farm-to-table culinary experiences, or sailing on luxury yachts for a Hawaiian “sea-to-table” adventure.

In the Grand Canyon State, guests at Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts, can explore opportunities such as flying above the Sonoran Desert in a private hot air balloon or embarking on an off-road stargazing adventure to the Peaks Wilderness area.

Adventures in APAC

In Japan, ROKU KYOTO, LXR Hotels & Resorts invites travelers to immerse themselves in the country’s artistry and tradition. Highlights include a bespoke washi paper-making workshop with a master craftsman, a hands-on Kintsugi experience to restore pottery with gold-infused lacquer, and a Japanese tea ceremony in a centuries-old tea house situated within the Shozan Resort’s gardens.

At Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, guests can experience a sacred soul blessing ceremony at Pura Batu Dalem, a spiritual ritual that involves ascending a cliffside temple, purification with Holy Water, and traditional Balinese prayers. The resort also offers a Soar & Savor Helicopter Tour that showcases Bali’s volcanic peaks, rice terraces, and ancient temples from above, followed by a chef-prepared BBQ picnic upon landing, either poolside or in-villa.

Adventures in EMEA

At Mango House Seychelles, LXR Hotels & Resorts, travelers explore through a collection of curated adventures: connect with ancient biodiversity during the “Tortoise and the Beginnings” experience at Cap Lazare, explore the flavors of Creole heritage in a Koko Curry Cooking Class, or be immersed in local tales through a Cocktail Masterclass while learning Kreol, the Creole language spoken in Seychelles. Additional experiences, from spice rituals in the botanical gardens to pottery with ocean views, highlight the island’s artistry and culture.

The brand’s most recent opening of SAX Paris, LXR Hotels & Resorts, invites guests to uncover the soul of the Rive Gauche (Left Bank) through a series of refined experiences, such as a picnic with a view of Les Invalides, a historic complex known for its gilded dome and the tomb of Napoleon, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Eiffel Tower, and a private pontoon cruise on the Seine for an unforgettable Parisian adventure.

Since its launch in 2018, LXR Hotels & Resorts has cultivated a global portfolio of 16 distinctive properties, with more on the horizon. The brand’s expansion is particularly notable on the U.S. West Coast, with recent additions like Beach Village and Shore House at The Del, LXR Hotels & Resorts. This growth trajectory continues through 2025 and beyond, with property openings in Southern California, Morocco, Italy, Abu Dhabi, and more to be announced.