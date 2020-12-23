DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Long Weekend Hospitality recently announced plans to renovate The Seagate Hotel, Beach Club, and Country Club in Delray Beach, Florida, starting in June 2021. Hospitality designer Studio Robert McKinley will lead the renovation. Long Weekend has also brought in Austin-based food and beverage developer McGuire Moorman Hospitality and visionary hotelier Liz Lambert as an experiential consultant with gardens designed by internationally landscape architect Raymond Jungles, and architecture by Leo A Daly. The Hotel and Beach Club will be completed in the fall of 2021 with work on the Country Club beginning soon after. The property will be positioned as both a destination boutique resort for travelers searching for an intimate luxury getaway and exclusive private clubs with a focus on memorable culinary experiences.

“When I first visited Delray, I was struck by the laidback, authentic beach town feeling that has been largely preserved. Knowing that The Seagate has a deep-rooted history in the community gives us a tremendous opportunity to tell a very unique story. Our goal is to capture the energy of the classic Florida resort, transporting guests to another time and place,” said Robert McKinley, founder of Studio Robert McKinley.

The scope of the renovations includes remodeling 154 rooms along with a public space re-design, including new restaurant and lounge concepts. The Beach Club will be re-designed with an eye towards the beach, pool, and culinary experience for members and resort guests. The Country Club will add a free-standing wellness center, golf performance center, indoor/outdoor dining, and a resort-style pool in addition to golf course improvements that have already begun.

“Our goal is to create a truly unique property that defines Delray, which is a very distinct town compared to neighboring communities. We also feel there is a tremendous opportunity to re-imagine a luxury Florida resort for the modern traveler and member. By partnering with McGuire Moorman, whose restaurants have elevated the City of Austin, the Seagate team plans to offer an unmatched offering of food and beverage that will be very distinctive to Delray,” said Matt Winslow, managing partner, Long Weekend. “Bringing in Liz Lambert to help us define our experience and to ensure our property tells an authentic story is a dream. She is a master storyteller and creates such memorable spaces.”

“We have admired Robert McKinley’s work from afar for many years, particularly his work on The Surf Lodge, Ruschmyer’s, and Hotel Joaquin. When Matt and I began to discuss The Seagate’s history in Delray and our vision for its future, it became clear that Studio Robert McKinley was the perfect design partner,” stated Tracy Georgiou, chief brand officer at Long Weekend.

The property is the second resort in Long Weekend’s portfolio, which opened The Lake House on Canandaigua earlier this year. Also in development is The Elbow Cay Club, a boutique resort and residential project on historic Elbow Cay in Abaco, Bahamas, which is slated to open its doors in 2023.

