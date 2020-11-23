OMAHA, Neb. — Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, a $75 million reinvention of the iconic 1915 Blackstone Hotel, opened on November 20 in Omaha, Nebraska. The 205-room property is the brand’s first hotel in Nebraska and serves as a key development in the renaissance of the city’s Blackstone District. Restored and renovated by global design firms LEO A DALY and DLR Group and managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel offers five food and beverage concepts, 13,500 square feet of meetings and event space, including two grand ballrooms, a seasonal resort-style swimming pool and Pool Club, a solarium, and a rooftop terrace with views of downtown Omaha.

“The revival of this legacy property captures the spirit of Omaha,” said Mara Bouvier, general manager. “We are looking forward to our guests experiencing genuine Midwestern hospitality.”

The property was declared an Omaha Landmark in 1983 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, and the design teams worked in concert to preserve the integrity and spirit of the original 1915 Blackstone Hotel. Hand-carved terra cotta columns, a marble staircase, original tile and hardwood flooring, and all of the hotel’s 800-plus windows have been restored and are juxtaposed with contemporary furnishings and amenities. The property’s guestrooms, including 31 suites, are inspired by the calm and reflective lawns of the original Blackstone property, with serene finishes, a warm color palette, and classic European Revival details. The rooftop terraces and historic Schimmel ballroom with vaulted ceilings are optimal for larger social and business events, while a variety of more intimate spaces, including the 300-square-foot Fitzpatrick Boardroom, are ideal for smaller gatherings.

The hotel’s 50-plus piece art collection, produced entirely by Nebraskan artists, offers “a certain autobiography of Omaha” in the words of community artist and hotel curator, Watie White. One of the five property-specific commissions is by Omaha-born fiber and textile artist, Celeste Butler, who created a quilt display that incorporates materials from the original Blackstone Hotel, including a rusted shower drain and cottonwood leaves.

Helmed by Executive Chef Ryan Arensdorf, Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel has five food and beverage concepts, each drawing from the property’s historical influences. The French-inspired Orleans Room—once lauded as one of Omaha’s premier restaurants—returns with all-day dining, exclusive sips such as the Cottonwood Pilsner by Scriptown Brewery, and its own spin on the legendary Reuben sandwich, introduced at the original Blackstone Hotel. Petit Orleans, a café complement, serves freshly-made bites and local refreshments like the small-batch Cottonwood blend by Archetype Coffee.

The Committee Chophouse reestablishes classic dining in Omaha with nods to the historic Blackstone Hotel. Menu highlights include chateaubriand carved tableside, oysters Rockefeller, and prime beef tartare. The Cottonwood Room, a contemporary reinterpretation of the original speakeasy, has a circular bar and faux cottonwood tree sprouting from the center. The Pool Club offers seasonal food and drink and is adaptively programmed to create a year-round social experience.

