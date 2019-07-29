CHICAGO—Hyatt has announced the opening of the luxury Grand Hyatt Vail, marking the second Grand Hyatt hotel in Colorado and the first in a U.S. mountain resort destination. The 285-room ski-in/ski-out resort sits at the base of Vail Mountain on the banks of Gore Creek. Located in Vail Valley within the Cascade Village neighborhood, the hotel features architecture inspired by its scenic locale.

Designed by LEO A DALY firm, Grand Hyatt Vail completed a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2018 when the hotel was branded as Hotel Talisa. The property also features Vail Residences at Cascade Village, comprised of 84 multimillion-dollar rental homes and condominiums, which will be managed by Hyatt.

The property has three dining options including Gessner, the property’s signature restaurant. The menu is based on the mountain cuisines of the Colorado Rockies, complemented by a wine program. The Fireside Lounge overlooks Gore Creek and its vast mountain vistas with floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Spa at the Grand Hyatt Vail offers 10 therapy rooms featuring a full-service salon, spa retail boutique, and more. The spa leads out to the resort’s infinity pool, hot tubs, and firepits. The property features the freestanding 58,000-square-foot Aria Club, which will be managed by the hotel’s team.

The property offers cardio equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, and an outdoor saline pool and sundeck. Grand Hyatt Vail works with Venture Sports, which operates the ski valet and provides equipment at the hotel for all types of outdoor adventures. The location is nearby hiking and mountain biking trails as well as whitewater rafting, golf, and more.