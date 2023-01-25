Lodging Econometrics: Dallas Leads the U.S. Construction Pipeline

According to the fourth quarter United States Construction Pipeline Trend Report from Lodging Econometrics (LE), the U.S. market with the largest hotel construction pipeline by projects was Dallas with a record high count of 176 projects, accounting for 20,790 rooms. Following Dallas was Atlanta with 145 projects/18,100 rooms; Los Angeles with 122 projects/19,419 rooms; Phoenix with 116 projects/16,229 rooms; and Nashville with 106 projects/14,198 rooms.

U.S. markets with the most projects currently under construction are New York with 61 projects/9,976 rooms and Phoenix with 28 projects/5,522 rooms. Following New York and Phoenix is Atlanta with 27 projects/4,253 rooms; Dallas with 23 projects/3,435 rooms; and California’s Inland Empire region with 21 projects/2,120 rooms.

At the Q4 close, Dallas had the most projects scheduled to start in the next 12 months with 68 projects/7,711 rooms followed by Atlanta with 63 projects/7,520 rooms; Phoenix with 47 projects/5,492 rooms; Nashville with 45 projects/5,199 rooms; and then Los Angeles with 42 projects/6,436 rooms.

Dallas also had the largest project count for hotel projects in the early planning stage, standing at 85 projects/9,644 rooms at the Q4 close. Following Dallas is Los Angeles with 61 projects/10,033 rooms; Atlanta with 55 projects/6,327 rooms; the Inland Empire region with 48 projects/4,993 rooms; and Orlando with 45 projects/8,127 rooms.

Throughout 2022, the markets with the greatest number of new openings were New York with 29 projects/4,223 rooms; Austin with 18 projects/2,233 rooms; Nashville with 15 projects/2,354 rooms; Atlanta with 13 projects/1,746 rooms; and Washington, D.C. with 11 projects/2,012 rooms.

LE analysts forecast the New York market will have the most new hotel openings in 2023 with 46 new hotels /7,795 rooms for a 6.4 percent growth rate. In 2024, Atlanta is forecast to open the most new hotels with 26 projects/3,881 rooms for a 3.4 percent growth rate.