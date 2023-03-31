Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Leaning Into Challenges

Amy Jakubowski, managing director, Pierre-Yves Rochon

By LODGING Staff

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? My love for beautiful things and a passion for travel inspired me to pursue a career in luxury design, which ultimately led me to hospitality design. I was a first-generation college student at FIT, and now I’m the first female managing director of Pierre-Yves Rochon, a Parisian heritage design studio. Curiosity, hard work and a voracious desire for new challenges fueled my rise.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? In my first two decades of my career, I sought out strong, nurturing female and male mentors. I looked for mentors who explained “the why,” who’d sit and draw with me and who inspired and challenged me. Challenges work both ways: both the mentor and the mentee need to lean into discomfort. Discomfort with challenges makes way for new ideas.

No one ever told me, “You can’t make it.” But back in the 1980’s, a well-meaning mentor once advised me, “Just remember, it’s a man’s world, learn to navigate that and you will do well in your career.” Not fazed or insulted, I viewed this as sage advice to a young woman embarking on her career and pushed past career boundaries that have traditionally been set for women.

What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality? The more diversity there is in any organization means a broader perspective. The complexity of large hospitality projects always involves diverse teams of designers, planners, engineers, builders and other contributors. It’s important for existing leaders to make sure everyone has equal access to managerial roles in these long, complex projects. Hospitality is universal, yet it means different things to different cultures, and it’s important to have representation across the board.

While the pandemic was uniquely difficult on women, it also led to massive changes in the creative workplace. We are re-entering an almost unrecognizable professional universe. The power dynamic is rapidly shifting and we, as women, have our seats at the table. 

Previous article
Global Hotel Alliance Launches Green Collection
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisement

Most Popular

Green Collection

Global Hotel Alliance Launches Green Collection

Industry News LODGING Staff -
DUBAI—UAE-based Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) has launched its Green Collection, bringing under one umbrella nearly 200 hotels, resorts, and palaces operated by GHA hotel...

U.S. Travel: Face-to-Face Meetings Benefit the Travel Industry by Creating Increased Revenue

Conferences and Events LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—Face-to-face meetings and business travel create measurable benefits for companies and organizations—from increased revenue to lasting and effective professional relationships, according to the U.S....

STR Adds 104 Forward STAR Markets and Submarkets in the United States and Canada

Finance & Development LODGING Staff -
HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—STR has expanded the forward-looking component of its product offering by launching 104 new Forward STAR markets/submarkets in the United States and Canada....
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Green Collection
Industry News

Global Hotel Alliance Launches Green Collection

LODGING Staff -
Conferences and Events

U.S. Travel: Face-to-Face Meetings Benefit the Travel Industry by Creating Increased...

LODGING Staff -