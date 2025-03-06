Leading With Purpose

Lexy Stevens

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I initially stumbled into the hospitality industry, but once I was in, I was inspired by the culture and commitment to team member development, which encouraged me to make it a career. After just a few weeks in a front desk role, I recognized the growth potential within the industry—and, more importantly, within my company, Hotel Equities. I soon realized the company truly embodied its value statement of “hire an attitude and teach them the business.”

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I have two mentors I would like to mention. My boss, Nancy Curtin Morris, senior vice president of talent, has been a mentor to me even before I had the opportunity to work in her department. The most valuable lessons she’s taught me include trusting my instincts, appreciating the importance of attention to detail, planning before execution, and challenging myself. Above all, she has taught me the responsibility we carry as women to inspire and pave the way for aspiring female leaders in this industry.

My dad, Michael Jochim, taught me that I could achieve anything I set my mind to as long as I put in the effort and passion. Watching him grow throughout his career, I learned the power of mindset and the importance of fostering a positive work environment. I vividly remember how he interacted with his team members, always setting the tone for the day by responding with “I’m marvelous” whenever anyone asked how he was.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

There is still much work to be done when it comes to diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry, but the outlook is becoming increasingly promising. I am proud to work for a company that is intentional about making a difference in the DEI space. As the industry continues to face challenges with on-property hiring, it’s more important than ever to focus on inclusive hiring practices. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in our inclusive hiring initiative which focuses on sourcing candidates with intellectual disabilities. This initiative focuses on educating our hotel teams on how to source qualified candidates with intellectual disabilities and making a meaningful difference for a population of individuals who are often seen more for their disabilities than their abilities despite being qualified. I truly believe that by equipping our hotel teams with the tools and resources to tap into this candidate pool, we not only fill a critical employment gap, but also strengthen our teams through diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

While the industry must be intentional about offering leadership opportunities for women, I believe it’s even more important for women to take the initiative in developing other women into leadership roles. This begins with recognizing the importance of supporting and mentoring the next generation of female leaders, as well as the influence we hold. I am incredibly grateful for the women I get to work with, as their growth and accomplishments serve as a guiding path for me and others to follow.