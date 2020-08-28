Amesbury, Mass. — Lark Hotels, a lifestyle hotel company, has launched a new division focused on third party management services for prospective owners and investors who want Lark’s management expertise without a renovation or repositioning. This new program allows owners of independent hotels the option to maintain their property’s identity while allowing Lark’s team to provide customized management solutions for day-to-day operations, hiring, and marketing services to maximize owner cash flow.

The first two U.S. properties to join Lark’s management portfolio are Carmel Lodge in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California and Olde Marco Inn and Suites in Marco Island, Florida. Both have operated independently for decades. Lark’s team plans to implement new strategies and tactics to improve overall revenue and visibility and provide streamlined operations.

“As long-time hoteliers in the Carmel area, we selected Lark Hotels to provide a full suite of management services for Carmel Lodge for two main reasons,” said Susan and Mark Stilwell, owners of Carmel Lodge. “First, we fell in love with the Lark philosophy and commitment to the guests. Second, and equally important, Lark has taken the time to slowly and carefully build their hotel management team and infrastructure to the point that we were convinced that they would not only do a better job than us, but they would also do so in a more economically efficient way, with the end result being both better management and a better bottom line. Based on our due diligence, including a review of other potential management companies, we chose Lark Hotels. We look forward to a long, mutually rewarding relationship with them.”

Lark Hotels’ suite of third party management services includes hotel operations; food and beverage operations; finance, accounting, and reporting; direct marketing, social media, and public relations strategy; revenue management; interior design and real estate development; branding and creative strategy; technology integration and management; asset management; and operational management.

