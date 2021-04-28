La Quinta by Wyndham Selma Opens as the Brand’s 120th Hotel

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, announced the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Selma, the milestone 120th hotel in the La Quinta portfolio featuring the Del Sol prototype. There are 175 La Quinta hotels in the development pipeline, with openings scheduled this year in key markets such as Nashville, Tenn.; Santa Cruz, Calif.; Austin, Texas; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Denver, Colo.; and Corpus Christi, Texas. The brand has also announced plans to bring La Quinta to other countries including Dominican Republic, China, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, and Georgia.

Owned by Jay Sai Corporation, the new construction La Quinta by Wyndham Selma features 80 guestrooms, a sleek lobby design, and an outdoor pool. The hotel is conveniently located by both I-95 and US-70, near Smithfield Community Park, and is easily accessible from Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

“This is a milestone opening for the La Quinta by Wyndham brand, and we’re proud to unveil this innovative new property,” said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham’s president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. “We’ve seen huge demand for this stylish, modern prototype, which offers a comfortable stay with contemporary rooms and thoughtful amenities for guests. It’s a great investment opportunity for hotel owners.”

Developer interest continues to thrive for the Del Sol prototype, which features a fresh design providing comfort and convenience while enabling productivity, making it appealing to both business and leisure travelers. Since Wyndham’s acquisition of the La Quinta brand in 2018, 122 new franchise contracts have been executed, helping to drive franchise system growth to eight percent.

As a leading upper-midscale brand, La Quinta offers contemporary design and a great guest experience at nearly 940 hotels across the United States, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Turkey, and New Zealand.

Additional momentum for the La Quinta brand includes: