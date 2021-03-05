PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the first groundbreaking of its new La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites dual-brand hotel concept in Pflugerville, Texas. This marks the first-ever pairing of these two flags under the same roof and enables owners to target both the business transient and extended-stay demand within any given market. The company has 36 La Quinta and Hawthorn dual-branded hotels in its development pipeline in markets such as San Antonio and El Paso, Texas; Yuma, Ariz.; Wichita, Kan.; Charlotte, N.C.

The property is slated to open in March 2022 with a combined 100 guestrooms—30 of which will feature the recently updated Hawthorn room design that includes modern, well-equipped kitchens for extended-stay guests. This hotel will also feature the newly refreshed room design from La Quinta’s Del Sol prototype in 70 rooms. This new dual-brand hotel concept is designed to streamline development and operational costs. The concept includes a shared lobby, spacious modern great room, fitness center, bar, amenities, and back of the house all while appealing to the multiple types of travelers that have an affinity for these brands. The combination enhances Wyndham’s suite of offerings for developers by coupling its leading upper-midscale brand, La Quinta, with its benchmark, extended-stay Hawthorn Suites brand that reported a 44 percent year-over-year increase in domestic contract executions during 2020.

Located at Pflugerville’s Stone Hill Town Center, 15 miles northeast of Austin, the hotel provides access to the area’s more than 1,000 acres of parks, trails, and open spaces. The growing suburb of Pflugerville has seen significant business and residential growth, with a nearly 40 percent population increase over the past 10 years.

“We’re delighted to expand our portfolio with this new dual-branded hotel, providing these two distinct accommodations under one roof to meet the diverse needs of today’s travelers and provide operational efficiencies for developers,” said Krishna Paliwal, Wyndham’s president of La Quinta and head of architecture, design, and construction. “Our powerful marketing and sales programs for both La Quinta and Hawthorn will combine to drive reservations to this hotel. The industry-leading Wyndham Rewards program, now 86 million members strong, drives 46 percent of all U.S. hotel stays across our portfolio.”

With La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites targeting different types of travelers, this brand pairing offers an opportunity to introduce a new subset of travelers to Wyndham’s upper-midscale and midscale portfolio. By bringing select-service and long-term lodging together under one roof, Wyndham is tapping into the demand from developers and travelers for extended-stay, especially in the midscale space, which is expected to continue the high growth that it is seeing today.

