Drury Plaza Hotel Savannah Pooler Opens

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—The Drury Plaza Hotel Savannah Pooler, the first Drury Hotel in the Savannah area and the fifth Drury Hotel in Georgia, is now open with 186 guestrooms and suites and over 1,200 square feet of meeting space. This new Georgia destination in the Savannah Pooler area is for business and leisure travelers alike.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Savannah Pooler is located off I-95, less than 15 miles from historic downtown Savannah and four miles from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). In addition to breakfast and 5:30 Kickback, guests can have a casual meal or handcrafted cocktail at The Kitchen + Bar, a late-night dining option within the lobby. Guests can use amenities including an indoor pool and spa, parking, valet laundry service, a 24-hour business and fitness center, and WiFi throughout the hotel.

“We look forward to many warm welcomes in Savannah as we bring our award-winning service to guests at the Drury Plaza Hotel Savannah Pooler,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels Company, LLC. “Every day, at more than 150 hotels across the country, our team members ensure that our guests receive exceptional service at a great value, and we are delighted to welcome travelers as they experience all that Savannah has to offer.”

With a local team to provide personalized service, the Drury Plaza Hotel Savannah Pooler can accommodate a variety of groups, meetings, or events of up to 120 attendees. The hotel offers over 1,200 square feet of flexible meeting and pre-function spaces, with catering and audio-visual options at affordable rates.