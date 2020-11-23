As extended-stay hotels continue to outperform the wider hospitality industry, My Place Hotels of America is expanding its footprint and this month announced the openings of its 59th, 60th, and 61st hotels in Midland, Texas, Vancouver, Washington, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

My Place Hotel-Midland, Texas

My Place Hotels of America welcomed its 59th property in Midland, Texas. The three-story, 64-key property is located off I-20 and is the state’s third My Place Hotel. The property was developed by CAMTOD MIDLAND, LLC, and built by Legacy Builders, Inc. Hotel Management and Consulting, Inc., manages the hotel.

“As the epicenter of the U.S. oil and gas market, Midland presents many great opportunities to grow alongside the community while providing a much-needed lodging option in the area,” said Dustin Campbell, CAMTOD MIDLAND, LLC. “We look forward to the road ahead of us and thank our team—and the My Place HQ team—for continuing to support us and our future.”

My Place Hotels of America EVP of Franchise Sales Terry Kline said the brand’s expansion into western Texas will position it to capture travelers’ untapped market. “While the world around us continues to rebuild, the My Place Hotels team is full speed ahead, and we have people like Dustin Campbell and the team from Hotel Management and Consulting, Inc. to thank for the relentless support of our brand and the prospect of providing great value for the community of Midland,” said Kline. “It isn’t every day that you stumble on class acts as great as Dustin and his team. With their spirit for supporting the community and drive to provide quality hospitality to their guests, I am certain My Place Hotel-Midland, Texas, will be a great highlight in our lineup.”

My Place Hotel-Vancouver, Washington

My Place Hotels of America announced its 60th property opened in Vancouver, Wash. The three-story, 64-key property is located in the Vancouver Mall area off of I-500 and near the PDX airport.

Owner of My Place Hotel-Vancouver, Joe Dinger, said that now is the right time to bring this conveniently located hotel to market. “It has been quite some time since a new hotel has opened in the Vancouver Mall area, with prime shopping and dining experiences. The My Place Hotel fills the void with having high quality in-room amenities all delivered at a supremely affordable rate,” said Dinger.

My Place Hotels of America EVP of Franchise Sales Terry Kline said this hotel will be a great asset to the Vancouver, Wash., area and to the My Place Hotels portfolio. “The My Place Hotels team continues to push full speed ahead and we couldn’t be more grateful to be opening our 60th My Place Hotel in Vancouver, Washington, as we excel in convenience and quality to expand to such a dynamic area.”

My Place Hotel-Green Bay, Wisconsin

My Place Hotels of America added the brand’s 61st location with the opening of a new three-story, 64-unit hotel in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Developed by Asharam, LLC, and constructed by Bayland Building Inc., Wisconsin’s second My Place Hotel is located two minutes from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be opening our first My Place Hotel in Green Bay,” said Atul Patel, Asharam, LLC. “Offering quality, cleanliness, and affordability to our guests at a very convenient location, My Place is the perfect fit for this area. With a seamless building and opening process, we are excited to continue bringing family like hospitality to our guests.”

Terry Kline, EVP of franchise sales, My Place Hotels of America, added, “As we continue to make sense of the new normal that continues to change around us, we look forward to the bright future ahead of us as we inspire future guests with our spirit of hospitality in Green Bay.”

