Kimpton Hotel Arras Opens in Downtown Asheville

Asheville, N.C.– Kimpton Hotel Arras opened its doors on October 1, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. The 128-room boutique hotel welcomes guests this fall and serves as an extension of the eclectic, creative mountain town.

Kimpton Hotel Arras, owned by Glenn Wilcox and John McKibbon, managed by McKibbon Hospitality, and developed by McKibbon Places, is a historic transformation of the former BB&T Bank building. Built in 1965, the structure is Western North Carolina’s tallest building in downtown Asheville. Guest rooms offer an inviting atmosphere with design influences from the hotel’s combination of local culture and nature of the surrounding area, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The hotel’s art program features commissioned pieces from nearly 20 artisans and purveyors local to the Asheville region. Committed to supporting local partners, the pieces are displayed throughout the hotel’s public spaces and guest rooms and are incorporated into property tours, on-site events, and more.

Among Kimpton Hotel Arras’s features, guest amenities include morning coffee and tea service, nightly social hour, and convenient mobile check-in. The hotel also provides an artisanal serenity cart, which is available upon request for guest room delivery and filled with everything from books by Asheville authors to lavender sachets and evening cordials. Wellness amenities include a massage room, yoga area, updated fitness center, and complimentary PUBLIC bikes. As with all Kimpton properties, the hotel allows pets of all breeds and sizes, and Hotel Arras is partnering with local pet supply store, Patton Avenue Pet Company, for special animal amenities.

Advertisement

The mixed-use building also includes 54 one- and two-bedroom luxury condos ranging in size from 737-2,300 square feet. Ten of the residences will be available for short-term and long-term rentals.