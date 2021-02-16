CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Keystone Property Group announced it has broken ground on the new Hotel West + Main, a milestone in its 520,000-square-foot SORA West development. This $325 million mixed-use project includes a new global headquarters for AmerisourceBergen, the reuse of a 146-year-old historic firehouse, and a 12-story public and private parking garage.

Keystone has partnered with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop and operate the 127-room boutique hotel as part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The hotel will have a rooftop bar and lounge and meeting spaces. The property is expected to open in the second half of 2022, and at that time, more than 1,500 AmerisourceBergen employees are expected to occupy the adjacent 11-story office tower, bringing the former home of Washington Fire Company back to life.

A first-floor dining experience with an outdoor terrace will physically connect the firehouse with the newly constructed hotel. The restaurant will be known as 1874 Social, honoring the year the fire company formed on the site. The firehouse, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, also inspired the second-floor gastropub experience, the Hook & Ladder Skybar.

“This project is part of our evolution to a fully vertically integrated mixed-use development company,” said Bill Glazer, Keystone founder and CEO. “We’ve connected one of the most important companies to one of the most important sites in a way that redefines Conshohocken’s skyline and ushers in a new era of downtown vibrancy for one of Greater Philadelphia’s most prominent submarkets.”

Hotel West + Main will become Conshohocken’s third hotel and first newly constructed hotel since 2001.

