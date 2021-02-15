The Cordish Companies Opens Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Philadelphia — The Cordish Companies opened Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, a new gaming, hotel, dining, and entertainment destination located in Philadelphia’s Stadium District. The debut follows another recent opening in the state—the November 2020 opening of Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania.

“As a family-owned business for over 100 years, today marks an incredibly special day for my family and The Cordish Companies as we expand our Live! Casino brand into the great City of Philadelphia,” said Reed Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Live! Philadelphia is the region’s premier gaming and entertainment destination, and we are proud to welcome our guests, team members, and the community to go Live! with us. I’d like to thank Mayor Kenney, Councilmember Johnson, and local officials for their support for this project.”

The opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia transforms the Philadelphia Stadium District into an integrated sports, entertainment, and casino-resort destination and establishes the area as the only place in the country to experience big league action from four major professional sports teams, best-in-class dining and entertainment, world-class gaming, and luxury hotel accommodations.

Prior to the official opening, the property held a test night from which $50,000 of the proceeds were donated to local Philadelphia non-profit organizations including Philabundance, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, Young Chances Foundation, the Thomas & Woods Foundation, and the Garces Foundation.

“The Cordish Companies has embraced a culture of giving and community service since its inception,” said Joe Billhimer, executive vice president, Cordish Gaming Group. “We’re proud to be able to give back to the communities where our projects are located and where our team members live and work. Live! Philadelphia has long-term plans to support our local community and we’re thrilled to work with these and other amazing local organizations that make Philadelphia so special.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia is a 510,000-square-foot property with a luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel as well as more than 2,100 slots and electronic table games, 150 live-action table games, a dedicated 29 table Poker Room, a variety of dining and entertainment options, FanDuel Sportsbook, a six-room Event Center with 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests, and access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking.

