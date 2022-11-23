JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group Closes Sale of Six Hyatt Place Hotels

ATLANTA—JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the $55 million sale of six Hyatt Place branded select-service hotels totaling 754 keys across the U.S. Southeast, Texas, and Kansas.

JLL worked on behalf of Argentic Services Company LP as a servicer for the seller’s two CMBS Trusts in the sale of the properties to HKB Hotel Group, LLC (HKB was advised by ThornOak Capital). The properties were offered unencumbered by management and with long-term Hyatt franchise agreements.

Each hotel was constructed between 1995 and 1997 and has 126 guestrooms, except for the hotel in Georgia, which has 124 guestrooms.

The portfolio consists of:

Hyatt Place Atlanta Alpharetta North Point Mall, Alpharetta, Georgia

Hyatt Place Charlotte Arrowood, Charlotte, North Carolina

Hyatt Place Dallas Park Central, Dallas, Texas

Hyatt Place Greenville Haywood, Greenville, South Carolina

Hyatt Place Roanoke Airport Valley View Mall, Roanoke, Virginia

Hyatt Place Topeka, Topeka, Kansas

The hotels are located within primary and secondary submarkets with a base of corporate and leisure demand drivers. In addition to each submarket’s corporate presence, ranging from healthcare, industrial, finance, technology, and more, the properties are surrounded by retail, dining, and entertainment options.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Chris Dewey, Vice President Steve Leslie, and Senior Managing Director Will Sledge.