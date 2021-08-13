JLL Hotels & Hospitality Arranges Financing for the Four Seasons Miami

MIAMI—JLL Hotels & Hospitality has arranged a $105 million acquisition financing for the 221-key Four Seasons Resort and Residences located in the Brickell Business District of Miami, Florida.

JLL represented Fort Hospitality Group to secure the floating-rate loan through the lender.

With views of downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay, the Four Season Miami hotel is part of a greater 70-story mixed-use skyscraper. The hotel occupies floors six, seven, and 20-29, with amenities including two full-service restaurants, 14,900 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, a two-acre pool deck with three pools and cabanas, and offers access to larger building amenities, including the health club and spa.

Advertisement

The Four Seasons Miami is located in the Brickell Business District, Miami’s financial center, which is just steps away from various leisure and economic drivers, including 9.2 million square feet of office space and direct access to downtown Miami, Port Miami, and the Miami International Airport.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Jim Dockerty and Mark Fisher and Senior Managing Director Kevin Davis.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed many transactions over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group’s 350-member team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation, and asset management assignments.