Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn Shelton

ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors (Hunter) announced the successful sale of the 125-key Hampton Inn Shelton. V2 Capital Management (V2) purchased the property from Alpental Capital on June 12, 2025. Hunter’s Spencer Davidson, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

Located in one of Shelton’s key business districts, the Hampton Inn Shelton provides access to Enterprise Corporate Park, home to major employers like Subway, CDW, and Airshare. The area’s economy is also supported by the North American headquarters of BIC and the global headquarters of Sikorsky. Nearby Sacred Heart University, with over 11,000 students, adds to the hotel’s steady demand.

“This was a great off-market deal that shows how we’re continuing to find creative ways to bring buyers and sellers together, whether a listing is public or not,” said Davidson. “The previous owner had already completed most of the heavy lifting on renovations, which made this an attractive opportunity for V2 with minimal capex needed moving forward.”

The Hampton Inn Shelton offers an on-site fitness center, indoor pool, and 825 square feet of meeting space.