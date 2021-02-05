CHICAGO — Uncertainty and cautiousness plagued hotel investor interest in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the global lodging industry is poised to rebound in 2021. According to JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s annual Hotel Investment Outlook, the industry’s resilience shaped new experiences and demand from consumers while introducing a wave of trends that have been accelerated as hoteliers quickly shifted operations and strategy.

In 2020, hotel liquidity was down more than 60 percent from 2019 levels, with nearly 50 percent of all transactions closing within the first three months of the year. Although challenging to navigate through a zero cash-flow environment, lenders were accommodating by granting forbearance agreements where possible.

Private equity groups and institutional investors took advantage of assets that were made available for sale and drove liquidity in 2020 by accounting for 54 percent of total volume. Approximately 21 percent of global hotel investments were in resort markets, signaling the current investment appeal of less dense markets. Resort investment interest is expected to be a catalyst in driving hotel investment volume upwards of 35 percent from 2020 levels.

The pandemic will undoubtedly have long-term implications on the industry; over the short-term, JLL Hotels & Hospitality expects the following trends: