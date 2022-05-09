InTown Suites Expands Sceptre Hospitality Resources Partnership

HOUSTON—InTown Suites has expanded its partnership with Sceptre Hospitality Resources (SHR), which offers solutions to help hoteliers improve the guest experience and drive revenue. InTown, already a user of SHR’s Windsurfer CRS, is now leveraging SHR’s Bridge platform for increased functionality to automate several previously manual processes.

Bridge from SHR is a centralized command center for the connection and data sharing between a hotel’s technology ecosystem for operators to automate processes and workflows between different SHR and third-party applications.

“Efficiency is a core value at InTown Suites and has been integral to our brand’s success. With a smaller team of revenue managers covering nearly 200 properties, the automation and added efficiency SHR’s Bridge application can deliver is truly impressive,” said Brendan Wegler, vice president of revenue strategy, InTown Suites. “By expanding our partnership with SHR, we’ve been able to solve several system constraints that were causing operational headaches. With this automation in place, our team is able to focus on our revenue strategy instead of manual tasks, so we know we’re providing a great guest experience and not missing out on revenue opportunities.”

“It’s exciting that we’re able to help a hotel chain like InTown by applying automation to solve some of their real-world problems. Leaders at InTown helped us uncover dozens of support, operations, distribution, and marketing processes that could be automated through Bridge,” added Angelo Directo, vice president of design at SHR. “We’ve implemented Bridge workflows to perform automated rate management tasks in the CRS while monitoring for issues in the PMS and in their critical payment processing flows—and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”