InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Brand Celebrates 75th Anniversary

As part of its Diamond Anniversary, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has announced global property openings and limited-time offers including the InterContinential75 cocktail partnership with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and the Botanist Islay Dry Gin through April 2022. Through IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow commitment, the company is also donating $75,000 to water.org, supporting access to clean water through sustainable, locally owned, and run projects for 15,000 people.

The celebratory anniversary cocktail, named “InterContinental75,” will be served at more than 130 InterContinental hotels and resorts. A reimagination of the classic cocktail, French 75, the InterContinental75 was created through a global partnership with Piper-Heidsieck Champagne and The Botanist Islay Dry Gin. An alternative but celebratory version will also be crafted using Seedlip Distilled non-alcoholic spirit and Fever Tree mixers. Bringing local destinations and ingredients to the forefront, teams at select InterContinental hotels and resorts around the world will craft cocktail variations, along with food pairing menus, for an interpretation and journey in each destination.

The 75th Anniversary Package will be available at select hotels and includes a cocktail experience for two; for those looking for experiences, the InterContinental Diamond Stay Packages offer varied and carefully curated moments across InterContinental hotels.

“We’re delighted to raise a toast with our guests, owners, partners, and colleagues to celebrate InterContinental Hotels & Resorts and everything this brand stands for—the joy of travel and the worldliness that comes from discovering cultures around the world. During a challenging period, it’s important to take time to celebrate milestones and begin to enjoy new adventures again wherever we can. The InterContinental brand has been part of many special moments throughout its storied 75-year history and continues to be a place for celebration, connection and indulgence,” says Jane Mackie, IHG’s senior vice resident, global marketing for luxury and premium brands. “The next chapter of InterContinental, as we continue to open new doors from Rome to Riyadh, will encompass a fresh 360-degree approach to the guest experience with new partnerships and innovations.”

“We are grateful to be part of the 75th anniversary of the InterContinental brand and their goal to shape the future of responsible travel,” says Michael Mayernik, head of corporate partnerships, water.org. “They are committed to changing lives with access to safe water as part of this initiative, giving women hope, children health, and communities around the world a bright future.”

The InterContinental brand was established by Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways, in 1946 with a vision to bring luxurious accommodation to every corner of the globe. Its 75th anniversary is a moment to look forward to its future and recognize the brand’s heritage: InterContinental became the first international hotel chain in the Middle East with the opening of the Phoenicia in Beirut in 1961; Martin Luther King finished his iconic “I Have A Dream” at InterContinental The Willard Washington D.C. in 1963; InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland took on the title of architectural marvel and the world’s first quarry hotel in 2018; and InterContinental New York Barclay served as the official hotel of the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis tournament.

Today, with 206 hotels and over 70 set to open in the coming years, the vision of bringing travel to emerging and established destinations continues. In the coming months, the brand will be opening new doors in inspiring locations like Barcelona in Spain, Sorrento in Australia, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, Kaohsiung in Taiwan, and Appi Kogen in Japan.