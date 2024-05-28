IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs Three Hotels in Turks & Caicos

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced three signings across its global luxury and lifestyle portfolio in Turks & Caicos for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and Hotel Indigo. Developed in partnership with owner Molo Hotel Group and United Kingdom-based management group Lighthouse Hotel Management, both Slominski family-owned companies, the resorts will mark IHG’s debut on the celebrated Caribbean island and are all poised to open by 2027.

Set on Turks & Caicos’ Grace Bay, the properties will be brought to life by Glasgow-based architecture and interior design studio Ica, working in partnership with Turks & Caicos-based Conservative Architecture and Miami-based landscape architecture firm EDSA. Visitors and locals alike will be presented with three island respites:

InterContinental Turks & Caicos: The new-build InterContinental Turks & Caicos will span seven stories. The all-suite property will be comprised of 59 suites offering ocean vistas. A ground-floor restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, on-site fitness center, and Club InterContinental lounge will be available.

Kimpton Turks & Caicos: The 192-room new-build Kimpton Turks & Caicos will offer a sense of retreat. In addition to its shoreline setting, the boutique luxury property will have three outdoor pools as well as a spa and fitness center. Seven dining options will include a beachfront restaurant, rooftop bar, poolside bars, ice cream, coffee parlor, and juice bar, as well as a ground-floor restaurant and lobby bar.

Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos: Near the InterContinental and Kimpton resorts, Hotel Indigo Turks & Caicos is a 56-room resort spread over one new building as well as two existing structures that will undergo a complete transformation. Guests can mingle at the on-site restaurant, lobby bar, or coffee shop, while an outdoor pool and fitness room will be available for those staying on property.

Paul Adan, regional SVP of development, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “As we expand IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle presence across the Americas, we’re doing so with thoughtful intention. Turks & Caicos is one of the Caribbean’s most spectacular destinations, and we’re excited to mark the company’s much-anticipated debut there with our InterContinental, Kimpton, and Hotel Indigo brands. These stunning havens will welcome visitors and locals alike with unique, yet complementary experiences. We also are especially thrilled to expand our partnership with Molo Hotel Group.”

These openings represent an expansion of Molo Hotel Group and Lighthouse Hotel Management’s IHG portfolio. Molo Hotel Group, privately owned by the Slominski family, was formed in 2017 as a developer and owner-operator. The group has seven hotels in operation, with a further five under construction. Lighthouse Hotel Management has a team that strives to achieve profitable operations. The owner and operator currently have two Vignette Collection hotels in Europe—the recently opened The Halyard Liverpool and Hotel Alexandra, opening in Rome in 2025.

Ross Morrow, managing director, Molo Hotel Group, commented, “These new developments mark a significant milestone for Molo Hotel Group and reflect our unwavering commitment to luxury hospitality. Each of these properties brings a unique personality and charm. This expansion is a testament to our confidence in the resilience and vibrancy of the hospitality industry. We are excited to contribute to the allure of Turks & Caicos and provide our guests with unparalleled experiences that will leave a lasting impression.”

Stephen Bench, managing director, Lighthouse Hotel Management, expanded, “Our excitement goes beyond the elegant architecture and luxurious amenities. It is about becoming an integral part of Turks & Caicos, weaving our story into the fabric of this beautiful destination, and contributing positively to its economic and cultural tapestry. We aim to be a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and meaningful partnerships with Turks & Caicos.”