The newly renovated Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia is the first of the brand’s six new global flagships to open. Owned by Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), the hotel is adjacent to IHG’s Americas corporate headquarters.

“The Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia represents more than a single hotel renovation—it illustrates our aspiration for the future of this brand globally,” said Elie Maalouf, Americas CEO, IHG. “This location is highly visible to thousands of travelers, corporate business people, and global visitors to the IHG headquarters every day, and we appreciate HPT’s continued partnership and passion in elevating this flagship property.”

The Crowne Plaza brand recently announced new flagship properties opening in the United States, UK, France, Germany, and Greater China by Q1 2020. As the Americas flagship, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia includes every design innovation developed for the Crowne Plaza Accelerate brand transformation program, including the U.S.-patented WorkLife Room design, a concept that caters to guests’ blended lifestyles. The hotel also houses Plaza Workspace, a flexible work and meeting solution that allows guests and locals to maximize their productivity throughout the property’s public spaces.

“Travelers continue to evolve—this is especially true for business travelers,” said Meredith Latham, vice president of Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Americas. “What was once known as the business trip is now integrated with leisure experiences. We continuously innovate against those changing needs so Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts can deliver the special design, amenities, and experiences to meet or exceed those expectations.”

Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia has tapped expertise from IHG’s Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to design and develop three restaurant concepts, including Parkwoods, an upscale destination restaurant; Lightwell, a lobby café and bar; and Backyard at Parkwoods, a “picnic and beer” version of the main restaurant. The completion of this outdoor restaurant concept, which offers southern-inspired fare in a laidback setting, marks the final phase of the property’s total transformation. Backyard at Parkwoods also adds to the hotel’s event space, which includes a 12,000-square-foot ballroom—the biggest in its market—and 32,000 total square feet of meeting space.

The Crowne Plaza brand continues to grow around the world with more than 500 hotel properties currently open or in the pipeline and six new international flagship hotels scheduled to open by early 2020.